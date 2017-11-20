Meet Santa on the railway this Christmas!

People ho-ho-hoping to visit the Santa specials on the North York Moors Railway still have the chance to book.

Departing from Grosmont, the service will take place on selected dates from Saturday December 2.



The popular event brings to life the magic of Christmas and gives children the chance to meet Santa in his festive grotto. On board the train youngsters will be able to tell him what presents they would like this year, if they have behaved of course!



Visit nymr.co.uk for a full timetable.



Tickets cost £21 and pre-booking is essential to avoid disappointment.