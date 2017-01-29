May the fourth be with you - great honour for Fusco’s

People making the long trek back up the hill at Robin Hood’s Bay will be able to stop off for a sustainable fish and chip supper thanks to owners the Fusco’s of Whitby.

The family this week celebrated the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification of Fish Box in Robin Hood’s Bay.

This is the fourth Fusco fish and chip shop which has MSC certification as well as its mobile fish and chip trailer.

For the Fusco family, this will mean that all their fish and chip outlets serve sustainable fish and chips certified by the MSC, so customers can be assured that they are choosing sustainable fish, no matter which outlet they choose.

Carol Fusco said: “As a business, we have been committed to buying sustainable MSC certified fish since 2013, when Quayside became the first shop in Yorkshire to become certified by the MSC.

“Since then, we have gained accreditation for our other shops and will continue to invest in MSC certified fish because we believe this is the only direction for our business.

“Consumers are demanding more sustainable options and we are proud to serve exceptional quality, sustainable fish and chips.”

George Clark from the MSC UK said: “We are delighted to see Fish Box RobinHoods Bay achieve MSC certification for the Fusco’s fourth fish and chip shop.

“Their continuous commitment to sourcing traceably sustainable fish for their business is great news for the oceans.

“We hope that their success will encourage other restaurants and take-aways in the area to follow their lead and offer their customers a sustainable choice.’