Marshall and Stentiford star for 2nds

Andrew Marshall and Pete Stentiford took the starring roles as Whitby 2nds beat Billingham Synthonia 2nds by 157 runs in the North Yorkshire South Durham Division Three clash.

Robbie Hurworth set Whitby off on the right track with a knock of 73 that included 10 fours and one six.

The job with the bat was finished off by Marshall, who plundered 18 fours and four sixes in his 133 not out, which carried Whitby to 280-4 declared.

In reply, Billingham just couldn't cope with Stentiford, who took 6-19 from nine overs, a spell that included a hat-trick.

Steve Crowther also chipped in with 3-31 as Billingham were shot out for 123.

Whitby lost out in their Division One game against Darlington RA by 27 runs.

Whitby looked to be in a good position at the half-way stage with Chris Lyth (4-45), Fin Morris (3-36) and Kai Morris (2-23) combinting to bowl out Darlington for 149.

There were few highlights in the response, with only Theo Clarke and Kai Morris making the 20s as Whitby were bowled out for 122.

Marske 3rds conceded Whitby 3rds' Sunday League game to give the Whitby side all the points.