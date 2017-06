Fire crews rescued a man trapped in his car in flood water near Danby.

Firefighters from Whitby and Lythe freed a man who became trapped in his vehicle when it entered flood water in Lawns Road, in Houlsyke, yesterday (Wednesday June 7).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews used vehicle winch to remove vehicle from water with male inside. Male sustained no injuries."

Crews were called to the incident just after 11am.