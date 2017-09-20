Man sought after money stolen from tip jar in Robin Hood's Bay

Police want to speak to a man pictured by CCTV after cash was stolen from a Robin Hood's Bay cafe.

A man entered Swell cafe and gift shop last Thursday (14 September) and stole all the money from the staff tip jar.

Police are investigating the incident and want to speak to a man pictured by CCTV as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Marie Williams.

You can also email PC Williams on Marie.Williams1212@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number 12170166285 when passing on information.