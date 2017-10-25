Man in mobility scooter rescued from high tide in Whitby

A man had to be rescued on Whitby beach last night after riding his mobility scooter close to the water at high tide and becoming stuck.

Teams from Whitby, Staithes and Skinningrove Coastguard attended the scene to find the man was stuck with his dogs.

Members of the public had removed the male and his pooches to safety and paramedics assessed him for any injuries.

The scooter was not able to be recovered.

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard on the coast if you’re in trouble or you see someone else who is.