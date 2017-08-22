Major search launched in Whitby after reports of a man in the water

Whitby Coastguard and RNLI were involved in a major search this morning, following reports of a missing man in the sea.

The volunteers were paged at 4.30am after it was reported that a man had entered the water off the west pier.

The search this morning in Whitby. Picture: Ceri Oakes/RNLI.

The report came in after two fisherman saw the man pass them and head to the lower extension, but did not see him return.

A search was conducted by the lifeboats and Coastguard. Just after 6.30am the police discovered CCTV showing the man walking back off the pier, the police were happy that this was the person described by the informants and stood down the search.

Coxswain Howard Fields said: “This was a case of a false alarm with good intent. The informants suspected the man may have entered the water, and until it is discovered otherwise it is our job to search the water. We are all just pleased that the man is ok. Though it was a little misty around the Pavilion the visibility was generally good. We carried out the search in a pattern around the pier until we were stood down.”

If you suspect someone may be in trouble in the water you can alert the coastguard by calling 999.