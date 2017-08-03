Major chain announces plans for Whitby hotel

A major hotel chain has announced plans to bring a hotel to Whitby.

Travelodge is looking to expand its offering in Yorkshire and has earmarked Whitby as a location where the company would like to open a site.

This expansion programme will boost Travelodge’s portfolio to 46 hotels in Yorkshire and will potentially create a further 420 new jobs across the county.

The announcement was made at the official opening ceremony of York Layerthorpe Travelodge, the company’s fifth hotel (and flagship hotel) in the city.

Director, Tony O’Brien said: “We opened Yorkshire’s first branded budget hotel in Skipton in 1987 and over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value and making travel affordable for everyone, which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

“As we look to the future, the Yorkshire economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to areas such as Whitby there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price. To meet this growing need we are actively looking for our first hotel site in Whitby, which is very exciting.”