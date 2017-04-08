Magpie Recipe: Sesame prawns – serves four

Here is this week’s fish recipe of the week, courtesy of Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

Ingredients

12 King Prawn Tail (deveined and cut in half), 2 cloves of garlic (crushed), 1 thumb of ginger (grated), juice and zest of half a Lemon, 100ml Sunflower oil, pepper.

For the dressing: 80ml toasted sesame oil, 40ml rice wine vinegar, splash of light Soy sauce, sprig of mint, sprig of basil. For the salad: 1 Chinese leaf lettuce, half an onion (very finely sliced), 6-8 cherry tomatoes (sliced), 1 red chilli (finely sliced), 6-8 sugar snap peas (cut in half), 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds.

Method

Place the prawns, garlic, ginger, lemon zest and juice, sunflower oil and pepper into a bowl and mix well, cover with cling film and leave to marinade for a minimum of four hours or preferably overnight.

For the dressing simply place the oil, vinegar, Soy and herbs into a food processor and blitz until well combined.

Taste for seasoning and set aside.

For the salad, wash and finely slice the Chinese leaf and place into a bowl, add the onion, tomato slices, chilli, sugar snap peas and sesame seeds.

Add the dressing and toss to evenly coat the lettuce.

Saute the prawns using some of the marinade and once cooked drop them onto the salad and serve immediately with freshly sliced bread.