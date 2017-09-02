Magpie Recipe: Scallops, mac and cheese, serves four

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

Ingredients

Chef Paul Gildroy

12 King Scallops (cleaned, pan ready)

300g Macaroni

50g butter

50g plain flour,

500ml whole milk

2 bay leaves

3 cloves

100g mature cheddar (grated)

100g Gruyere cheese (grated)

50g Parmesan (grated)

100g Goats Cheese (crumbled)

1 tsp English mustard

pinch smoked paprika

salt and pepper

2 tblsp panko breadcrumbs

4 slices maple cured bacon (cut into lardons)

2 green chillies (finely sliced).

Method

Cook the macaroni as instructed on the packet, strain and mix with the cheddar, gruyere and parmesan.

Place into an ovenproof dish. Heat the milk with the bay leaves and cloves to infuse.

In another pan melt the butter and mix in the flour to make a roux, cook until it takes on a sandy texture.

Once the milk has become hot and infused, remove the cloves and bay leaves and gradually add the milk to the roux whisking well in between to avoid lumps.

Bring to the boil and add the mustard and paprika then season to taste.

Pour the sauce over the macaroni and cheese, top with the breadcrumbs and goats cheese and place into a preheated oven (gas 7, 190c) for 20-25 minutes.

While this is cooking, pan fry (over a medium heat) the bacon until really crispy, then add the scallops and chillies.

Cook the scallops for two minutes each side.

To serve, take a good spoonful of the mac ‘n’ cheese and place on your plates, sit on the scallops, bacon and chilli.

Serve immediately.