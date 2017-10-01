Magpie Recipe of the Week: Gnocchi, mussels and basil pesto

Here is this week’s Magpie Cafe fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients – serves 4

Chef Paul Gildroy

1 kilo fresh mussels, 12 cherry tomatoes (cut in half), 50g butter, drop of oil for cooking, salt and pepper, 2 handfuls of spinach. For the Gnocchi: 600g potatoes, 100g plain flour (plus a little extra for rolling), 1 egg yolk, 40g grated parmesan. For the Pesto: 1 handful of fresh basil, 1 tablespoon of pine kernels, 1 tablespoon of parmesan, 1 clove of garlic, 150ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Method

For the pesto in a hot pan add the pine kernels and over a moderate heat, toast them until golden.

Remove them from the pan and place them into a food processor with the basil, garlic, parmesan and olive oil.

Blitz until smooth, set aside.

For the gnocchi, for best results bake your potatoes until tender and once cool enough to handle scrape out all of the flesh and mash well. Add the flour, egg yolk and parmesan and mash through until well combined, season with salt and pepper.

Allow to cool enough to handle, roll the mixture into a thin sausage shape and cut into 3cm pieces.

Place these into boiling salted water and as soon as they float they are done, remove them from the pan onto kitchen paper to drain. Heat a little oil in a pan and add the gnocchi and butter and cook until golden in colour (turning occasionally) remove from the pan (to keep warm) then add to the mussels and cherry tomatoes, place a lid onto the pan and cook the mussels for 3-4 minutes or until fully opened (discard any that don’t open) add the spinach and once this starts to wilt return the gnocchi and add the basil pesto, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Toss well and serve with bread to mop up the juices.