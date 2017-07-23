Magpie Recipe: Monkfish with summer broth, serves four

Have a go at this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Ingredients

4 x 200g pieces of monkfish,

8 slices Prosciutto ham

1 medium onion (finely sliced)

2 cloves garlic (crushed)

1.5 ltrs vegetable stock

150g freshly podded broad beans

150g freshly podded peas

200g green beans (cut in half)

250g runner beans (cut into 2cm diamond shape)

150g sugar snap peas

1 bunch spring onion (roughly chopped)

oil for cooking

salt and pepper.

Method

Heat a little oil in a deep pan and add the onion and garlic, gently sauté without colouring until soft.

Add the stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile wrap the pieces of monkfish into 2 pieces of prosciutto each.

Heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in the wrapped monkfish, after a couple of minutes turn the fish over, repeat this until the fish is sealed all the around.

Place into a hot oven for 4-5 minutes. Back to the broth, add the broad beans first then after 2 minutes add all the other peas/beans and gently simmer for around 4 minutes, season to taste and add the spring onions.

To serve, spoon into bowls the bean broth and slice the pieces of monkfish in half and sit them onto the broth, finish with some fresh pea shoot.