Magpie Recipe: Mediterranean cod parcel

This week’s Magpie fish recipe is Mediterranean cod parcel, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Here’s how to make it.

Chef Paul Gildroy

Ingredients - serves 4

4 x 200g pieces of cod loin,

12 pieces of sun blush tomatoes, 100g pitted olives, 4 charred artichokes (quartered), 2 cloves garlic – finely sliced, half a Spanish onion (finely sliced), juice and zest of one lemon, splash of olive oil, handful of fresh basil, couple of sprigs of mint, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. For the couscous: 100g couscous, 100-150ml vegetable stock, 1 red pepper, 1 yellow pepper, 2 shallots (finely diced), 150g feta cheese, squeeze of lemon juice, fresh coriander and parsley. Four circles of baking parchment 350mm/14 inches in diameter.

Method

Pre-heat oven to Gas Mark 8 / 220ºC. Start with the finely sliced onion, lightly sauté in a little of the oil until golden.

Place a piece of fish on each of the parchment circles (off centre so that the paper can be folded over), spoon over the lemon juice; season well with the sea salt, black pepper and lemon zest.

Share out the sautéed onion, artichokes, sliced garlic, sun blush tomatoes, basil and mint onto each piece of fish.

Drizzle over some olive oil. Fold over the paper until the edges meet.

Then from one side make small folds all the way round the edge to seal the parcel.

Each fold should slightly overlap the previous one. Place in oven on a baking sheet and cook for 16 to 18 minutes.

The parcel should puff up and the fish cook in its own steam and juices. For the couscous, simply cut the peppers in half and drizzle with oil, place into a hot oven for 20 minutes or well roasted. Remove from the oven and cool slightly before dicing them up.

Place the couscous into a bowl and pour over the hot stock, cover for five minutes before stirring in the peppers, shallots and lemon juice. Finish with black pepper, Feta and olive oil.

Serve the cod parcels straight from the oven with a roast pepper and feta couscous.