Magpie Recipe: Magpie Croque Madam

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Ingredients – serves 4

300g sliced smoked salmon,

4 King Scallops ( each sliced into 3), 250g Gruyere cheese,

50g butter, 50g plain flour,

500ml whole milk, half an onion studded with 4 cloves,

1 bay leaf, pinch nutmeg,

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard, salt and pepper to taste, free range eggs, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, oil for cooking, 8 slices of bloomer.

Method

First make the bechamel sauce, in a pan place the milk, studded onion, bay leaf and pinch of nutmeg.

Over a very low heat infuse until nearly at boiling point and remove from the heat, strain and set aside.

In a separate pan melt the butter then stir in the flour, mix well and over a moderate heat cook until it takes on a sandy texture.

A little at a time at the hot milk, bringing up to the boil before adding more milk. R

epeat this until all the milk is added, bring up to the boil and cook for 1 minute to cook out the flour, whisk in 100g of gruyere cheese, the whole grain mustard and add salt and pepper to taste.

Toast the slices of bread on both sides and lay 4 slices onto a baking sheet, share the smoked salmon between each and then sit on 3 slices of scallop onto each. Spoon over some cheese sauce and then sit on the remaining slices of toasted bread, pour over the remaining sauce then top each with the rest of the gruyere and place under a preheated grill to brown.

While the sandwich is grilling, fry the eggs in a little oil, ensuring the yolks stay nice and runny.

Remove the sandwiches from the grill and place onto plates, sit a fried egg onto each and finish with chopped parsley and twist of freshly milled black pepper.