Magpie Recipe: Mackerel, beetroot risotto, sweet and sour rocket

Here is this week’s Magpie fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients – serves 4

Chef Paul Gildroy

8 fillets mackerel, 500g cooked beetroot (roughly chopped)

1 medium onion (roughly chopped)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

400ml chicken or vegetable stock

300g Carnaroli risotto rice

2 shallots (finely sliced)

200ml mascarpone

2 handfuls of rocket leaves

40ml red wine vinegar

80ml olive oil

juice of half an orange

1 tblsp honey

1 tsp English mustard

salt and pepper

oil for cooking.

Method

Place a little oil in a deep pan and once hot, add the onion and garlic.

Saute until lightly golden before adding the beetroot and stock, bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer.

Cook for 10 minutes, remove from the heat and blitz until very smooth.

In a separate pan, heat a little oil and add the shallots, cook for one minute before adding the rice and a little of the beetroot.

Continue to keep adding the beetroot a little at a time making sure the rice absorbs most of the liquid before adding more until you have used all the beetroot up.

Test the rice to make sure that it is cooked (it should be soft with a little bit of a bite in the middle), remove the pan from the heat and stir in the mascarpone, season to taste. Keep warm.

For the mackerel fillets, season each fillet and the heat a little oil in a pan, carefully lay in each fillet flesh side down.

Pan fry for two minutes before turning over and cook for a further two minutes.

While the fish is cooking, prepare the dressing by simply placing the vinegar, olive oil, orange juice, honey, mustard, salt and pepper into a bowl and whisk well, toss with the rocket.

To serve, place a good spoonful of risotto onto a plate then a couple of fillets of mackerel and top with the dressed rocket.