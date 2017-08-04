Magpie Recipe: Greek-style fish pie – serves six

Have your say

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

Chef Paul Gildroy

500g Filo Pastry

100-150 ml Olive Oil

300g Pollock (diced)

200g Queen scallops

200g langoustine tails (other prawn tails can be used instead)(chopped)

150g clam or cockle meat

50g anchovies (chopped)

1 onion finely chopped

4 cloves of roasted garlic (crushed)

2 carrots (finely diced)

2 sticks of celery (finely diced)

2 small potatoes (finely diced)

200ml fish stock

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped dill

200g Graviera cheese or Gruyere cheese (grated)

4 tablespoons Bulgar Wheat

salt and pepper

oil for cooking.

Method

Heat a little oil in a large pan add the onions, carrots, celery and potatoes.

Sauté until softened slightly before adding the pollock, prawns and anchovies.

After a couple of minutes add the scallops, clam meat and fish stock.

Cook for a further 2 minutes then add the bulgar wheat and herbs, stir through well and remove from the heat to cool slightly.

At this stage taste the fish and season to taste.

Take a shallow baking tray (25cm x40 cm) brush with olive oil and then layer the filo pastry (brushing with olive oil in between each layer) do a minimum of three layers making sure that the pastry overlaps the tray.

Fill the tray with the fish mix and level it all off before laying on the the top layer of pastry again brushing olive oil on each layer and a minimum of three layers. Before the last layer of pastry goes on fold in the overhanging party then add the last layer tucking in to make it neat.

Bake in a preheated oven 180•c has 6 for approx 30 minutes or until golden, slice into portions and serve with Greek salad.