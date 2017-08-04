Magpie Recipe: Greek-style fish pie – serves six

Here is this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe.
Ingredients
500g Filo Pastry
100-150 ml Olive Oil
300g Pollock (diced)
200g Queen scallops
200g langoustine tails (other prawn tails can be used instead)(chopped)
150g clam or cockle meat
50g anchovies (chopped)
1 onion finely chopped
4 cloves of roasted garlic (crushed)
2 carrots (finely diced)
2 sticks of celery (finely diced)
2 small potatoes (finely diced)
200ml fish stock
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 tablespoon chopped dill
200g Graviera cheese or Gruyere cheese (grated)
4 tablespoons Bulgar Wheat
salt and pepper
oil for cooking.
Method
Heat a little oil in a large pan add the onions, carrots, celery and potatoes.
Sauté until softened slightly before adding the pollock, prawns and anchovies.
After a couple of minutes add the scallops, clam meat and fish stock.
Cook for a further 2 minutes then add the bulgar wheat and herbs, stir through well and remove from the heat to cool slightly.
At this stage taste the fish and season to taste.
Take a shallow baking tray (25cm x40 cm) brush with olive oil and then layer the filo pastry (brushing with olive oil in between each layer) do a minimum of three layers making sure that the pastry overlaps the tray.
Fill the tray with the fish mix and level it all off before laying on the the top layer of pastry again brushing olive oil on each layer and a minimum of three layers. Before the last layer of pastry goes on fold in the overhanging party then add the last layer tucking in to make it neat.
Bake in a preheated oven 180•c has 6 for approx 30 minutes or until golden, slice into portions and serve with Greek salad.
Almost Done!
Registering with Whitby Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.