Magpie Recipe: Garlic and ginger seafood with pak choi

Here is the latest seafood recipe thanks to chef Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

Chef Paul Gildroy

200g Monkfish fillet (cut into medallions)

200g turbot (cut into pieces)

4 king scallops

250g mussels

200g squid

8 langoustines

Thumb piece of ginger (cut into matchsticks)

12 cloves of garlic

Bunch of spring onion (roughly chopped)

4 pak choi (leaves separated)

4 tblsp rice wine vinegar

4 tblsp light soy sauce

1 tblsp oyster sauce

Oil for cooking

Pinch of white pepper

Method

Preferably using a wok (a large frying pan will do) heat 2 or 3 tablespoons of oil and add the cloves of garlic and cook until golden and have softened, remove these from the pan and set aside.

Next add the ginger and pak choi and again cook until softened and slightly coloured then remove these from the pan and set aside with the garlic. This process will have lightly flavoured the oil, so using this add the langoustines and squid, over a high heat cook for two minutes, tossing frequently.

Remove these from the pan and set aside. Next carefully add the monkfish and turbot, cook for two minutes then turn them over and add the scallops and mussels. After a minute toss the seafood and then add the vinegar, soy and oyster sauce, tossing again to mix well before returning to the pan the garlic, ginger and pak choi.

Toss well and finally add the squid, langoustines, spring onions and pepper, toss the wok to once more to mix it up and serve straight from the wok. The RFS provides skippers and vessel owners with an opportunity to be recognised for dedication to a responsibly sourced catch and the safety and welfare of their crews. To date, 28 leading UK seafood processors, value-added manufacturers, retailers and food service suppliers have committed to incorporate the RFS into their sourcing policies.