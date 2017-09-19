Magpie Recipe: Fish finger wrap with tomato sauce

Here is this week’s recipe from the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients, serve 4

Chef Paul Gildroy

500g white fish (Cod, Haddock or Hake are ideal), cut into finger size strips;

plain flour seasoned with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder

2 eggs (beaten)

200g breadcrumbs

oil for pan frying.

For the ketchup:

200ml white wine vinegar

150g light brown sugar

2 cloves

1 star anise (crushed)

half tsp ground ginger

1 clove garlic (crushed)

800g very ripe plum tomatoes (squashed)

2 tblsp tomato puree

1 tsp onion salt

2 tblsp Henderson’s Relish

1 tblsp cornflour and a little water

flour tortillas and shredded Iceberg lettuce to serve.

Method

For the sauce – in a heavy based deep pan add the vinegar, sugar, cloves, star

anise and ginger. Bring this to the boil and reduce to a simmer to dissolve the sugar and infuse the spices. After two minutes add the tomatoes, garlic, tomato puree, onion salt and Henderson’s Relish. Turn up the heat again to bring back to the boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for approx. 30 minutes, stirring occasionally so it does not stick and burn. Once cooked, transfer the tomato mix to a food processor and blitz until smooth,

pass this then through a sieve and back into a pan. Gently heat up the sauce. In a small bowl, add the cornflour and a little water to form a slack paste, stir this into your sauce to thicken and stabilise. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool. For the fish fingers, roll each finger through the seasoned flour then through the egg

(shaking off any excess) and then finally through the breadcrumbs. Heat a little oil in a shallow frying pan and carefully lay in each piece of fish, cook over a medium heat for about 2 minutes each side and the crumb is golden in colour. Remove them from the

pan and place onto kitchen paper to drain. Wrap 2-3 pieces of fish into a flour tortilla wrap with the homemade ketchup and crisp shredded iceberg lettuce.