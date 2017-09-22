Magpie Recipe: Curried prawn tails with naan bread

Here is this week’s recipe of the week from the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

For the curry: 32 large king prawn tails (shell off deveined), 2 large onions, 2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes, 15g black mustard seeds, 5g ground chilli (10g if you like it very hot), 15g ground coriander, 5g garam masalla, 10g curry leaves, 10g ground cumin, 5g garlic salt, ½ pint double cream, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander, 2 tablespoons oil. For the naan bread: 600g white bread flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 15g fresh yeast (or 1x 7g packet fast action dried yeast),2 eggs, 4 tablespoons natural yogurt, 8 tablespoons warm milk, 2 tablespoons oil, butter for brushing.

Method

To make the naan, sieve the flour & salt into a bowl and make a well in the centre.

Whisk the eggs and add them to the flour with the yogurt and oil.

Put your fresh yeast in your warm milk to dissolve and add this to the flour.

Mix all together to form a soft dough and kneed for about 10 minutes, return to greased bowl and prove for about 30 minutes (or until doubled in size).

Preheat a baking sheet in a hot (220c/gas 8) oven.

Once the dough has doubled in size, knock back (kneed to knock all the big bubbles of air out), split the dough into 8 and roll each one into a flat teardrop shape, place onto the baking sheet and brush generously with melted butter, place into the oven and bake for about 5-6 minutes, turning once.

To start the curry, puree the onions, heat the oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds, chilli, ground coriander, garam masalla, cumin, garlic salt and curry leaves.

Let the spices cook gently for one minute then add the pureed onion, cook until softened. Add the prawns, tomatoes and cream, bring to the boil and simmer for about 15 minutes. Finish with the chopped coriander and a little more cream if the consistency is a little thick.

Serve with pilau rice and the freshly cooked naan breads.