Magpie Recipe: Baked crab dip – serves four

Hungry? Have a go at this week’s fish recipe of the week, baked crab dip, supplied by Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe, in Whitby.

Ingredients

200g white Crab meat, 200g Brown Crab meat, 200g mascapone, 2 tablespoons soured cream, 1 small onion (finely chopped), 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 clove garlic (crushed), half a teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon Henderson’s relish,

200g grated mature Cheddar, 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley, 1-2 fresh green chillies (finely sliced), fresh bread for dipping.

Method

Method, cream the mascarpone, mustard and soured cream together, then add

the onion, garlic, Henderson’s relish, smoked paprika, 2/3s of the cheddar and

parsley, stir this through before add the crab meat.

Mix until well combined and

then place into an ovenproof dish, sprinkle over the remainder of the cheddar

and place the dish into a pre heated (gas 6,200°c) oven for around 20 minutes or until bubbling and golden on top. Serve immediately with fresh crusty bread or spoon it over pan seared salmon and serve with dressed salad.