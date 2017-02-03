Magpie in Whitby named among Britain's best

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby has been named alongside three other restaurants in Yorkshire in The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants supplement.

The list, which features in monthly food magazine The Dish, is compiled by a judging panel which includes Jamie Oliver, who writes a column for the magazine, Antonio Carluccio and Nick Jones, the founder of Soho House.

The Sunday Times Top 100 list describes the freshly caught fish and twice-fried beef dripping chips at The Magpie Café in Whitby as “the best fish and chips in the world”.

The list does not rank the establishments, but selects eight regional winners and an overall winner, which will all be revealed in the magazine on Sunday.

Star Whitby chef Andrew Pern's restaurant, The Star Inn at Harome, also makes the list, alongside other Yorkshire restaurants, The Yorke Arms in Ramsgill and The Black Swan in Oldstead.

Editor of The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants, Laurel Ives, said: “The judging panel is made up of some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the industry, from chefs and owners, to our own expert writers. They have picked out the very best establishments that the UK’s impressive culinary scene has to offer.”

Alongside the definitive list of Britain’s best places to eat, The Top 100 Restaurants features interviews with top chefs to make the list, a look at the latest dining out trends, and “Cook It Yourself” recipes showing readers how to recreate popular dishes at home.