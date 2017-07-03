Magpie Cafe's thanks for support as takeaway reopens

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby has expressed thanks for the support from the community as their takeaway reopened over the weekend.

The popular restaurant was struck by two major fires inside 24 hours back in May, leaving significant damage to the roof.

But after repairs and refurbishment, the queues down Pier Road were back as the takeaway section reopened over the weekend, with the owners hoping the restaurant will also be back in the near future.

On the takeaway reopening, they posted on social media: "We'll be open 11am to 9pm, seven days a week. So we'd love to see you soon, come and get your fix of fish and chips.

"Meanwhile, we're hoping to start making progress soon next door at the restaurant - no opening date as of yet but you'll all be the first to know here, on Twitter and via the local press.

"As ever, thank you all for your continued support."