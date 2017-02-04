Magpie Cafe recipe: Scallops, hazelnut butter & garlic crumb

Whitby’s Magpie Cafe is serving up a classic recipe of the week to share with Whitby Gazette readers.

Here it is courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients

12 King Scallops, 1 butternut Squash, 3 cloves garlic, 500ml light chicken or vegetable stock, 2 slices white bread, 150g butter, 40g hazelnuts, chopped parsley, oil for cooking, salt & pepper.

Method

Method, peel and dice the butternut squash and place into a pan with the stock and 1 crushed clove of garlic.

Bring to the boil and cook until tender, strain off the stock reserving some to add once the squash has been pureed.

Place the squash into a food processor with 50g of butter and blitz until smooth (add a little stock to this to help puree) season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the garlic crumb, blitz the bread to a fine crumb.

Gently heat a pan with a little oil in, puree the 2 clove of garlic and add these to the oil, cook gently without any colour then add the breadcrumbs, stirring in to coat the crumbs with oil (you may need to add a little more oil at this stage).

Cook over a low heat until golden then remove the crumbs from the pan onto kitchen paper to remove any excess oil, set aside.

For the scallops, heat a pan and add a little oil, once the oil is smoking add the Scallops starting from the top of the pan clockwise around.

Cook over a moderately high heat for 1 minute then turn each scallop over, again starting from the top of the pan clockwise around and cook for a further minute. Remove the scallops from the pan (set aside and keep warm), add the crushed hazelnut to the pan along with the remaining butter and parsley, cook until the hazelnuts are lightly golden.

Place a good spoonful of butternut squash onto each plate, dragging the spoon across the plate to form a teardrop shape, sit on the scallops (3 per portion) spoon over some hazelnut butter and finish with the garlic crumb.