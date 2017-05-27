Magpie Cafe fish recipe: Baked seafood and asparagus

The Magpie Cafe is continuing to supply the Whitby Gazette with its popular fish recipes, despite being closed after suffering fires earlier this month.

Here is this week’s offering, thanks to chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients

300g haddock, 100g smoked salmon (roughly chopped), 80g peeled brown shrimp,

16 English asparagus spears (cut in half, reserving the top half to stand in the pots and the bottom half to be finely sliced), 2 spring onions (finely sliced), 2 slices of middle bacon (fat removed, finely sliced), 300ml fish stock, 4 tablespoons of creme fraiche, 60g parmesan, knob of unsalted butter, tablespoon chopped dill, 4 sprigs of dill, ground pepper to taste.

Method

In a pan, bring to the boil the fish stock, bacon and spring onion. Reduce this by half before adding the creme fraiche, return to the boil and reduce until it thickens slightly. Add the knob of butter, half the parmesan and chopped dill, gently shaking the pan to mix in. Add freshly ground pepper to taste.

While the sauce is cooking dice the haddock, slice the smoked salmon and share between four pots. Add the Brown shrimp and sliced asparagus. Stand in four asparagus tips into each pot then spoon over the sauce, top with the remainder of the parmesan and place the pots into a preheated oven (gas 8, 220•c) for approx 12-15 minutes or until golden on top and bubbling hot.

Serve with plenty of crusty bread.