Locker’s Fish and Parkol celebrate Fishing News awards

Whitby is celebrating a double success in the Fishing News Awards, with two category winners among the four local companies shortlisted.

The awards, which took place in Aberdeen last Thursday, have been established to celebrate the hard work, ingenuity and success of the UK and Irish fishing fleet over 2016.

Fishing News Editor David Linkie, Arthur Polson (Resilient), host Rory Bremner, Andrew Oliver (Parkol), John Montgomery (Resilient), James Morrison (Parkol) and John Irvine (Resilient).

The four companies were:

The Whitby Catch – Independent Fish Retailer of The Year

Whitby and District Fishing Industry Training School – Contribution to Safety

Parkol Marine – New Boat of The Year (Resilient)

Lockers Fish – Fish Processor of The Year.

The evening hosted by Rory Bremner was a huge success with the best turnout of voters and companies seen to date. And it was a night of celebration for Whitby as Lockers Fish and Parkol Marine won their categories.

Arnold Locker, Managing Director of Locker’s Fish, said: “A great evening was had by all and it was brilliant to see such a huge representation from Whitby.

“Four out of the 12 categories received shortlists for local Whitby businesses employing local staff.

“It goes to show the industry is recovering and moving forward in a positive light.

“Whitby may no longer be the huge fishing port it once was but is still making a successful imprint in the industry. To win our category was a huge achievement and it was a fantastic evening arranged by The Fishing News.”

Richard Barker, Sales and Marketing Director for Locker’s Fish, said: “It was fantastic to be nominated, let alone win the category as we were up against some large industry processors. We are a small family-run business which operates a ‘Fresh Fish’ policy and we are really pleased to win this award.”

Parkol Marine won their category with the Resilient,a design dual purpose seiner/single-rig whitefish trawler.

Sally Atkinson from Parkol Marine said: “It is fantastic to win the category for the second year in a row.

“We are a family-run business which has had to adapt over the years to an ever-changing industry.

“ We have launched one vessel this year with a further two vessels set to launch in 2017 so hopefully we can receive another nomination in 2018.

The award is testament to our skilled workforce.”

After some difficult and challenging years for Whitby’s fishing industry, there is a positive future with Whitby fishing companies working together again this month as Locker Trawlers takes delivery of its new vessel, Victory Rose, from Parkol Marine.

Visit www.lockersfish.com or www.parkol.co.uk for more information.