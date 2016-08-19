Whitby romantics tying the  knot again

Stephen Tarr will walk his bride down the aisle in Whitby today – the exact same time and day as he did in Whitby 16 years ago.

The couple are set to seal their own romance and their long-time love of Whitby when they get married at 10am at Whitby Registry Office ... just like they did at 10am on Friday August 19 in 2000.

They split up for a while later but remained friends and it was on a date to Whitby, while taking a stroll along the pier, that Stephen, 52, got down on one knee to ask 62-year-old Sue if she would be his wife again.

Both Stephen and Sue spent a lot of their time in Whitby during their younger years and as a couple, so with Whitby having a special place in the hearts of the pair, they were keen to get wed in Whitby, as they had the first time.

He told the Gazette: “I proposed the first time at 2am on August 19, 2000 at the end of the pier. This time I got down on one knee and said ‘will you marry me’ and she said ‘yes of course I will’.”

The day following Stephen’s proposal they rang Whitby Register Office and asked for the next available date and were both stunned with what they were told.

He said: “They said there was one day available in August and it was the 19th at 10am - the same time and date as last time and it was a Friday. I could not believe it, I would never have expected getting married again on the same day and time, it is unreal but I just love her to bits I really do.”

Being a traditionalist, Stephen won’t move back to the house he once shared with Sue in South Elmsall, near Pontefract until after the wedding and the newly-weds will be enjoying their post wedding celebrations in Whitby of course.

Sue, a seamstress, said she had always hoped they would get back together and still wore her wedding rings from before and had kept cards he had sent and photographs of them together.

The pair split due to the strain put on their marriage when Stephen, who was adopted, found his birth mother after 40 years of searching.

However, they had always stayed friends and Stephen would often pop into Sue’s shop to say hello or take her a Scotch egg. But it was a wood carving project Stephen had been working on that finally got them back together.

He had carved a bench with two hearts on, took it to her as a gift then asked if she wanted to go for a meal. Afterwards they spent an afternoon in York then arranged a trip to Whitby for later in the week which is where Stephen proposed.

Sue added: “I am still reeling from it. When we split up it was something he had to deal with and I knew I had to let him and until he did, he could not move on so I took a back seat.

“I have had friendships since but never anything more than that. He is an amazing guy and I have never met anyone like him.”