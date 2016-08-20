Despite the dodgy forecast, rain didn’t stop play as Whitby Regatta got underway today.

The main programme of events kicked off with the bonny baby and glamorous gran competition at the Royal Hotel, hosting the shows for the first time in years.

The overall bonny baby winner was six month old Martha Grace Pottas.

Dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes barked it out at the dog show on Archery Green, just next to where a market was being held for the second time after a successful debut last year.

Also on the West Cliff were stunts, rides, birds of prey, children’s games and a display of cars and motorbikes.

Later in the afternoon, home-made rafts took to the water for the race which this year was won by the Welcome to Yorkshire team. It was followed by the sail past of vessels from Whitby Yacht Club and Whitby’s lifeboat crew.

The highlight of the day, which despite driving rain didn’t deter entrants was the greasy pole competition which is now a firm favourite in the programme after neing re-added three years ago.

After several attempts the winner was Whitby lad Adam Steele.

Rowing races also fared better than expected due to the weather forecast with only two so far having to be re-arranged.