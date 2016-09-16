Whitby Music Centre to hold first session of term

Musicians from Whitby and the surrounding area will be returning to the first session of the new term at Whitby Music Centre, which for this term will be in Caedmon College, Scoresby site, tomorrow (Sat).

At the end of the summer term, all the ensembles combined in a wonderful evening of music at Whitby Pavilion, which showcased the outstanding talent of the young people in the Whitby area.

The year concluded with performances at the bandstand as part of the nautical festival. There are opportunities at the Music Centre for musicians of every age and standard, starting with the Wider Opportunities group which is open to anyone as soon as they can play only three notes on any string, woodwind or brass instrument or are interested in percussion. Players can then progress to the string group and junior concert band when they reach intermediate standard, and for the more advanced players, there are several ensembles available for woodwind, brass, strings and percussion.

Vocalists are not forgotten; children from the age of eight are welcome to join the choir, for which there are no auditions. Many students sing in the choir and also play in one of the other ensembles.

The morning starts at 9.30am with the choir, WOW and the Esk Valley Concert Band. The second session starts at 11am with the string group, junior concert band, brass band and senior woodwind groups.

For more information, contact the centre manager Bob Butterfield at Bob.Butterfield@northyorks.gov.uk or call 07791 755998.

