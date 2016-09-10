Whitby Library to celebrate golden anniversary

Whitby Library and Customer Services Centre celebrates its 50th birthday this year!

The library staff are keen to share this special occasion and invite all customers to go along on Thursday (Sep 15) between 10am and 1pm.

The event will be run on a drop-in basis with refreshments supplied by the local Co-operative Food store and Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The U3A Whitby Ukulele Orchestra will be creating the party mood and entertaining everyone with an hour of music from 10am.

Whitby Library has a fascinating history and there will be displays to browse showcasing the library through the last five decades.

There will also be 50 years of bestsellers to borrow and books highlighting life and fashion in the 60s, plus birthday trails around the library for adults and children.

The library is a wonderful welcome space for the community to share.

Many groups meet there regularly including the Whitby writers’ group, meditation class and mums and tots music and rhyme.

The local knit and natters will be displaying their work alongside the library craft and chat group.

You can go along to see what the library offers and join up at a new club while you’re there.

This birthday celebration offers a wonderful opportunity to share memories.

Join staff, volunteers and fellow customers between for a slice of birthday cake.

If you’d like to learn more about volunteering come and see what your local library has to offer.

Joining the library takes a few minutes and membership is free.

