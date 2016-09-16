Two firework shows at Whitby community bonfire night

This year’s community bonfire and fireworks display in Whitby is to be held at Whitby Rugby Club on November 3 will see two firework shows.

One is a low level display with no rockets, aimed at youngsters aged two to 10, with the big fireworks show later in the evening.

It is a prepaid event with wristbands on sale from various outlets in Whitby.

This year the Co-op is on board again and sponsored every child in the area to go free which organisers hail “a marvellous gesture”.

Wristbands are £5 each per adult and every child under 18 attends for free. Everyone needs a wristband to get in.

The rugby club decided to bring back the town’s bonfires as it was fed up with the town not celebrating the tradition it stands for.

The club aims to break even so is calling on the people of the town to support the event.

Youngsters can also enjoy kid’s rides, while there will be four food stations and two bars.

Without the support from Whitby Town Council, the Police, Whitby Fire Crew and Scarborough Borough Council the event would not go ahead.

Sponsors include Astin’s Property Group, Arriva and Sainsbury’s doing the park and ride, Whitby Goth Weekend, Kristy’s beauty, Vinyl Signs, Lockers fish, Agars, Harper Brown, Honeyz, Arundel House Hotel, Wetherspoons, Humble Pie n Mash, Botham’s and Yorwaste.

