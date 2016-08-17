Town raring to go for 176th Whitby Regatta

The highlight of the town’s summer social calendar takes place over the weekend with the 176th Whitby Regatta.

A rivalry between two clubs was the basis on which the event was formed all those years ago - and still remains as strong today as the town for one weekend becomes divided.

Red or blue?

Friendship or Fisherlads?

Preparation, training and team-building have been going on for weeks now building up to the 2016 rowing races which were set to start on Thursday with the Ladies Vets (over 30s) taking to the water first.

In addition to the rowing, throughout regatta weekend, which brings locals out in force and thousands of visitors to the town, there are a a wide range of activities and events for all the family.

They range from the spectacular sight of the greasy pole challenge, a bonny baby contest, raft races, a gymkhana, dog show, market, fancy dress parade, funfair and a fireworks finale.

Regatta chairman Ivor Greer told the Gazette: “We are looking forward to a fun and hectic weekend.

“I would like to thank all the local people and businesses for their continued support especially the Royal Hotel for hosting the baby show, glamorous grannies and the grand parade and the Abbey Wharf for hosting the rowing presentation.

“Looking at the weather forecast it looks like we may be lucky and have calm weather for the rowing races and harbour events.”

Following from a hugely successful opening revue show last weekend, the main programme of events gets underway on Saturday.

The traditional bonny baby show, which over the years has seen generations of the same family taking part, starts at 10am and afterwards glamorous grannies get their turn in the spotlight.

Both of these are in the Royal Hotel rather than the Pavilion, as in previous years, due to a clash with Folk Week events.

There are a variety of events throughout the morning along the West Cliff including the dog show at 11am, Jez Avery stunt show, vintage motorbikes and a display from the Whitby and District Motor Club.

It takes the programme through to around 4pm when the raft race is due to start dependent on rowing times.

The Regatta sail past and life boat launch is expected to be from around 5.15pm and will be followed by the greasy pole where dare-devils make a slippery attempt to grab the flag from the end without faling into the water.

On Sunday the motorcyle and quad gymkhana is on the beach at 10a, while on West Cliff from 11am there are vintage and post war motorcyles on display, tractors and farm machinery and the Scooter Club rally at Crescent Gardens.

Whitby will come to a standstill on Monday as the walking floats and fancy dress assemble makes its way through the town centre. Starting in the Market Square at 9.30am it passes over the swing bridge, along Pier Road, up Khyber Pass and to the Royal Hotel for prize giving.

The fun fair opens at 10am and the results from the rowing races will be revealed at the prize giving at the Abbey Wharf pub from 7pm.

A fireworks display at 9.45pm is the grand finale to what is set to be another great Whitby Regatta.

•Send us your pictures from over the Regatta to possibly be included in our round-up of the event to editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk