Snakes alive – in church

Cats, dogs – and a snake which shed its skin during the service – were all guests at Old Stephen’s Church in Robin Hood’s Bay.

The church’s boxed pews doubled up well as animal stalls and hymns were chosen to celebrate the created world and all the world’s pets and animals.

Tia the 5ft corn snake, owned by Victoria Hudson, pictured here, was one of the more unusual visitors at the service.

A total of £95.75 was raised for Raw Animal Rescue, which takes in all types of animals from cats, dogs, ducks, chickens, horses – and finds new, loving homes for them.

Jo Robinson, who turned up with her rescue cat Buttons, spoke to the congregation about the work that the animal sanctuary does and how it is run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations.

