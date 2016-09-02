Sleights Show attracts large crowd, despite showers

Despite blustery showers, the 135th annual Sleights Show attracted a large crowd of visitors.

Entries were down on previous years particularly in the horticultural classes, but the display of flowers and vegetables and handicrafts and produce was of a high standard.

Floral exhibits at Sleights Show.

The fun dog show and children’s races were also completed in between showers and there was a large display of vintage cars and motor bikes which attracted a lot of interest, as did the Eskuleles.

The committee thank all exhibitors, visitors and the many helpers who made the show a success.

Results, Horticulture

Gregson Cup for most points classes 19 to 41 C Jobling; Cup for most points classes 1 to 18, D Flower; Jack Pearson Cup, D Flower - class 1; Stan Wilkinson Cup, H Barker - class 13; Mary Walker Rose Bowl, T Wetton - class 14; E Williams Cup, L Leadley – class 17.

One gladioli 1 & 2 D Flower, 3 J Houghton; One geranium D Flower; six French marigolds, 1 T Wetton, 2 W Hebron, 3 H Barker; Six African marigolds, 1 & 2 D Flower; One flowering plant, 1 D Flower; One foliage plant, 1 D Flower, 2 T Batty; One fushcia plant, 1 & 2 D Flower; one cactus or succulent, 1 & 2 D Flower; Thee dahlias - decorative, 1 & 2 D Flower, 3 W Hebron; Three dahlias - cactus, 1 & 2 D Flower, 3 W Hebron; Three dahlias - pompom, 1 & 2 D Flower, 3 T Wetton; Sweet peas, vase of six stems, 1 & 3 T Wetton, 2 D Flower; Three roses, 1 & 2 H Barker, 3 H Collinson; One rose, 1 T Wetton, 2 H Barker, 3 H Collinson; Six Asters, 1 D Flower; Six pansies or violas in a stand, 1 & 3 D Flower, 2 H Barker; One bunch of garden flowers, 1 L Leadley, 2 J Halliwell, 3 J Atkinson; One flower and one vegetable, 1 D Flower, 2 & 3 T Wetton; One head of lettuce, 1 D Flower; Three beetroots, 1, 2 & 3 C Brown; Three carrots, 1 D Flower, 2 J Hodgson; Three onions, from seeds, dressed, 1 H Barker, 2 T Gibson, 3 D Flower; Three onions, from sets, dressed, 1 & 2 C Jobling, 3 D Flower; Five potatoes, white, 1 T Wetton, 2 W Hebron; Five potatoes, coloured, 1 D Flower; Six pods of peas, on a plate, 1 H Barker, 2 C Jobling, 3 H Hebron; six pods runner beans, 1 & 2 C Jobling, 3 M Gregory; Six pods kidney beans, on a plate, 1 & 2 C Brown, 3 W Hebron; six pods broad beans, on a plate, 1 T Gibson, 2 W Hebron, 3 T Wetton; One cucumber, 1 & 2 T Gibson, 3 D Crusher; five tomatoes on a plate, 1 H Barker, 2 T Gibson, 3 H Collinson; six cherry tomatoes, 1 A Eddon, 2 J Hodgson, 3 T Wetton; six Italian straws, 1 & 2 C Jobling, 3 D Flower; two courgettes, 1 C Brown, 2 D Flower, 3 C Bateson; Veg, any other, 1 R Perry; fruit, any other, 1 & 3 A Eddon, 2 I Brown; Three dessert apples, 1 I Brown, 2 J Atkinson; three sticks rhubarb, 1 M Gregory, 2 W Hebron, 3 D Flower; miniature flower arrangement, 1 B Tate, 2 P Perry, 3 L Leadley.

Children

Age 6 to 8

Decorated wooden spoon, 1 I Welborn, 2 H Dixon, 3 D Tomlinson; A decorated rich tea biscuit, 1 & 3 D Boushall, 2 M Collinson; animal made from kitchen roll tube, 1 L Mortimer, 2 I Welborn, 3 S Stack; picture any medium, 1 S Stack, 2 G Stamp, 3 H Young; photo, 1 F Stamp.

Age 9 to 11

Decorated wooden spoon, 1 J Brown, 2 C Cutt, 3 T Upton; four fruit scones, 1 C Cutt, 2 H Taylor, 3 J Brown; animal made from kitchen roll tube, 1 J Brown, 2 T Upton; picture using dried pasta, 1 T Upton, 2 J Brown; photo, 1 L Balcers, 2 T Upton, 3 J Everall; fruit or veg animal, 1 E Carlton, 2 J Brown, 3 E Stack.

Age 12 to 15

Pop art poster, 1 C Everall, 2 L Wiewiorka, 3 E Carlton; photo, 1 C Everall; four fruit scones, 1 M Reynolds; fruit or veg animal, 1 L Wiewiorka, 2 L Stack.

Produce

EO Tate Cup, D Tate, Class 72; Dunwell Cup for most points section, 3 H Dixon.

Jar of chutney, 1 T Wetton, 2 J Atkinson, 3 H Knaggs; raspberry or strawberry jam, 1 J Atkinson, 2 H Dixon, 3 P Crusher; Jam, any other fruit, 1 P Perry, 2 & 3 J Atkinson; marmalade, 1 H Dixon, 2 P Perry, 3 T Wetton; Frou cheese scones, 1 H Dixon, 2 W Hebron, 3 A Atkinson; four fruit scones, 1 S Reynolds, 2 H Dixon, 3 C Bateson; chocolate cake, un-iced, 1 H Dixon, 2 M Reynolds; Victoria sandwich cake, 1 H Dixon, 2 K Tate, 3 Jo Atkinson; four flapjacks, 1 T Wetton, 2 S Reynolds, 3 J Hodgson; Mary Berry boiled fruit cake, 1 J Hodgson, 2 T Wetton, 3 E Brown; savoury flan, 1 H Barker, 2 A Atkinson, 3 J Hodgson; carrot cake (gentlemen only), 1 D Tate, 2 S Boushall, 3 I Roebuck; loaf of home-made bread, 1 T Wetton, 2 H Dixon, 3 J Hodgson.

Handicraft

Stuart Cup for most points Section 4, H Dixon.

Item of hand knitting, 1 Sister Helen, 2 M Stirk, 3 H Coast; hand-knitted baby item, 1 B Tate, 2 G Whiteley, 3 C Tasker; piece of stitchcraft, 1 & 2 H Collinson, 3 H Dixon; cushion, 1 C Tasker, 2 J Smith, 3 J Atkinson; hand-crafted greetings card, 1 K Tate, 2 M Gullon, 3 K Tadajewski; piece of jewellery,

1 G Whiteley, 2 H Dixon, 3 G Whiteley; any article not scheduled, 1 J Smith, 2 M Stirk, 3 D Leach; bookmark, any medium, 1 H Dixon, 2 M Gullon, 3 L Leadley; painting or drawing, any medium, 1 C Scrimshaw, 2 J Newbold, 3 P Crusher.

Amateur Photography

Mallinson Trophy for most points Section 5, L Kjelldahl; JE Tate Cup, L Kjelldahl, class 89; Sutcliffe Gallery Trophy for Best in Show, L Kjelldahl.

Reflections, 1 K Tate, 2 D Flower, 3 L Leadley; Local view, radius of 10 miles, 1 L Kjelldahl, 2 L Leadley, 3 D Flower; Buildings / architecture, 1 L Kjelldahl, 2 K Tate, 3 L Leadley; Sunset / sunrise, 1 K Tate, 2 L Leadley, 3 J Halliwell; Macro, 1 L Kjelldahl, 2 L Leadley, 3 T Wetton; Portrait, 1 L Kjelldahl, 2 K Tate, 3 L Leadley; Natural World, 1 L Kjelldahl, 2 K Tate, 3 J Halliwell; Humorous - with caption, 1 D Tate, 2 R Lyon, 3 W Batty

Fun Dog Show

Best Dog Handling by child under 16

1 Isobel Welborn with Pasha, 2 Joe Burghope with Nelly, 3 Jack Burrells with Abbie

Best Veteran Dog 7+

1 Rosie, owned by Julie Roebuck, 2 Sam, owned by Eileen Thompson, 3 Abbie, owned by Kirsty Tate

Musical Sit

Winner Sarah Welborn with Lexie.

