Sleights mum-of-five shares tips at thrift festival

A mum of five from Sleights is to share her secrets to having a happy life, no matter what the bank balance is, at this year’s Festival of Thrift.

Amy Kelly, who writes the How to be Hard up and Happy blog from her home, is featuring in one of the Big Talks at the hugely popular event, which takes place on September 17 and 18 at Kirkleatham.

She will be in conversation with Stella Hall, the director of the Festival of Thrift, as part of the programme of activities at the event, which is now in its fourth year of inspiring people to live a fulfilling life in style.

Amy, 35, is married to Paul and between them they have five children. They have brought them up on a tight budget, doing everything on a budget – Christmases, birthdays and even their wedding.

Amy started her blog a year ago to offer tips, recipes and more to people bringing up families on a shoestring and now has thousands of followers. She said: “I realised that there are lots and lots of people in a similar situation to me and I wanted to pass on things that help our family to live very happily even though we don’t have a lot of money.

“I left home at 17 and didn’t even know how to boil an egg but over the years I have learned so much, from watching cookery programmes by Nigella and Jamie Oliver for instance, and have adapted it to fit my tiny budget and I wanted to help others by sharing what I now know.”

Amy’s free talk with Stella Hall is at 2pm on Saturday September 17 in the Lawn area of the Festival, visitors can just drop in.

Stella added: “My talk with Amy aims to inspire people to avoid letting money dictate how happy they are.”

