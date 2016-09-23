Sleights Cubs ‘stick’ together to support Harry

Kind-hearted youngsters will ‘stick’ together this weekend in a challenge to help one of their fellow cub scouts, who has battled cancer.

Harry Hartley, a young boy from Whitby, is a member of the Sleights Seekers Clubs Pack, and his mother Ann-Louise Roswald visited, setting the youngsters an outdoor task.

Harry Hartley

Harry had leukemia around 18 months ago, but is well again now.

During his treatment, he would have monthly chemotherapy and for five days after he would have to take a high dose of steroids.

He coped better having his own space, loves the outdoors and making things - and this is now the stick creating started.

The Harry Hartley Stick Challenge - a project that will help to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the Candlelighters charity - involves the following: 1. Take your child/children outside to find a stick or two

2. Help them make something ­– anything they like – with the stick.

3. Take and share a picture of what you make together to help you all remember the moment and inspire others.

4. Copy and paste all of these words and post them to Facebook/instagram along with your photo and tag some friends to join in. Include hashtags @candlelightersyorkshire, @annlouiseroswald, #harryhartleystickchallenge, #childhoodcancerawareness, #candlelighters #teamharryhartley, #goinggoldforseptember

All the Cubs have taken up this challenge and will be sharing their creations on Tuesday (Sep 27) to Ann-Louise, who she will then share on Facebook.

She has set up an event this Sunday at Falling Foss tea rooms, from 1pm onwards, when others can join the challenge too.

Harry ran the Great North Run junior race with all of his family recently to raise money for Candlelighters.