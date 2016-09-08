Scrap sculptures a Shaw thing for Andy

Artist Andy Shaw of Bits and Bolts Art will be taking a collection of sculptures to the Staithes Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend.

Andy Shaw, 37, uses re-claimed industrial and metal materials to create bespoke sculptures and will be taking up residence in Lahney cottage at Staithes.

Whitby artist Emma Stothard with the wicker pterodactyl she is unveiling in Staithes.

Andy took up industrial art almost 20 years ago as a hobby after qualifying as a mechanical engineer. Since then he has worked on a range of commissions including an 8ft predator sci-fi sculpture.

Andy qualified with a modern apprenticeship in engineering with Yorkshire-based, Spooner Industries, where he cut his teeth in the servicing and assembly department.

Although he didn’t study art, he had always been interested in it from a young age applying his skills mostly to sketching.

“When I started working with tools and machinery, I found that 3D artwork was really interesting to me. I could use the skills I was developing in metalwork to use the discarded components from projects I was working on in my spare time,” he said.

His first sculpture was a commission for a local biker group in Bradford, where one of the members was looking for a gift of a miniature model of his bike. After that, there was a constant trickle of orders coming in from bikers and trike riders who wanted to commemorate their machines. The inspiration for his latest pieces comes from sci-fi and prehistoric creatures and there will be wall crawling and floor standing sculptures on sale during the festival.

l Sculptor Emma Stothard has this week installed her two dinosaur sculptures in the harbour in advance of the festival – a pterodactyl and a huge plesiosaur.

Al Milnes of Staithes Gallery said: “The dinosaurs are very much part of the heritage of Staithes. Both plesiosaurs and pterodactyls once roamed these shores and fossil remains of both have been found in the cliffs.”

l Staithes Group specialists, Tom and Rosamund Jordan, are exhibiting for sale a number of Staithes Group original works together with a section of local paintings by other artists.

Rosamund is giving a talk on Saturday and Sunday on the Staithes Group and Staithes Art Club, illustrated by 88 paintings by these artists, possible only because the Jordans have been handling works by them for more than 40 years.

The exhibition and talks are in the Memorial Hall in Cliff Road at the top of the village. The talks start at 2pm each day and a charge of £5 is requested, which will go to festival funds.

