Scoop! I’ve made an ice cream cone out of a Yorkshire pudding

A PUDDING chef in New Zealand has created the first ice cream cone to be made out of a Yorkshire pudding.
The Yorkshire Day creation by chef Giapo, who previously fashioned a cone out of Caitlyn Jenner’s Vogue magazine cover, says his latest creation is a “mash-up” of the traditional Sicilian ‘Brioche con gelato’, which is a brioche bun stuffed with a smear of ice cream, and the good old Yorkshire pud.
Giapo said the hollowed-out batter of the Yorkshire pudding is an ideal shape to contain ice cream.
He came up with the idea after being introduced to our national dish by the Yorkshire-born mother of his friend, British Chef Sean Connolly.
He said: “The pastry is hollow, has a neutral and not too sweet flavour and the chewy inside combines with the crisp outside and the creaminess of the ice-cream for taste explosion.”
The Yorkshire Pudding cone comes in eight different flavours:
• Creme anglaise and rhubarb
• Chocolate evolution
• Coromandel Mandarin satsuma cultivar
• Zoe’s Pinenuts from Marlborough
• Christchurch Hazelnut
• Afghan Cookies
• Siamu Popo (Samoan Caramel)
• Hokey Pokey (a traditional kiwi flavour made from chocolate and honeycomb)
A Yorkshire pudding resembles a choux pastry in taste, however it’s cooked differently. While tradition dictates its inclusion in a roast meal, it used to be served by families less well-off as a cheap and filling dessert with custard and jam.
Giapo lived in London for several years and says a roast dinner was one of his favourite British dishes.
