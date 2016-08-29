Post Office plans to launch mobile service to villages

Post Office Ltd is proposing to restore Post Office services to the communities of Danby, Easington, Kildale, Lane End and Staithes, with the introduction of a mobile service to be operated by the Postmaster from Marske-by-the-Sea.

Since the temporary closures of Danby, Easington, Kildale, Lane End and Staithes Post Office services, Post Office has been working hard to identify a solution to restore services to these local communities.

The establishment of a Mobile services presents the best possible solution to restore Post Office services to these communities.

Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the proposal go ahead, the service would operate from a Post Office van that will visit the communities at a fixed place and times every week.

The proposed services are:

· Danby Mobile Post Office service, Danby Village Hall Car Park, Dale End, Danby, 2.45pm to 4.15pm Wednesday & 12.30pm to 2pm Friday.

· Easington Mobile Post Office service, Abingdon Road Shops, Easington, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, 9.15am to 10.15am Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

· Kildale Mobile Post Office service, Kildale Village Hall, 2.30pm to 3.30pm Friday.

· Lane End Mobile Post Office service, Staithes Athletic Club Car Park, Seaton Crescent, Staithes, 10.30am to noon Monday & Wednesday & 10.30am – 11.30am Friday

· Staithes Mobile Post Office service, Coach Parking Bay, Outside Gateway Centre, Whitegate Close, Staithes, 12.15pm to 1.45pm, Monday & 12.45pm – 2.15pm Wednesday.

Post Office Field Change Advisor Daniel Rooney, said: “We are confident this proposed mobile service will meet the needs of these local communities. ”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on September 28. Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk

On entering the site you will be asked to enter the code for these services: Danby - 223337, Easington - 260327, Kildale - 231337, Lane End - 248327, Staithes - 258327.

