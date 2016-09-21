A group of fundraisers made £1,350 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance thanks to a safari supper.

The cash – raised by Barbara Tate and friends – was handed over to the charity.

Barbara, whose son needed the air ambulance’s support following an incident last year, thanks those who helped raise the money and the support received from people who helped out on the evening, as well as the businesses which supported the supper.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance needs to raise £12,000 per day to keep both of its helicopters maintained and in the air.

The donations received go directly into the life-saving service it provides.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story On safari for air ambulance Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...