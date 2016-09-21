On safari for air ambulance

A group of fundraisers made £1,350 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance thanks to a safari supper.

The cash – raised by Barbara Tate and friends – was handed over to the charity.

Barbara, whose son needed the air ambulance’s support following an incident last year, thanks those who helped raise the money and the support received from people who helped out on the evening, as well as the businesses which supported the supper.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance needs to raise £12,000 per day to keep both of its helicopters maintained and in the air.

The donations received go directly into the life-saving service it provides.