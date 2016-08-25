New vicar welcomed to Whitby

The Whitby parish has welcomed a new vicar.

Father Michael Gobbett takes over the reins from Canon David Smith who has retired.

He was inducted at a special service last month and has taken on four parishes – St Mary’s Church on the East Cliff, St Hilda’s on the West Cliff, St John’s on Baxtergate and St Bartholemew’s at Ruswarp.

Father Michael was previously at Sedgefield in County Durham and felt that after 10 years at that parish it was time for a move.

He said: “I felt it was time for a move and this seemed the appropriate place.

“I have visited on days off and studied here and know the place quite well.”

Some of the things Father Michael is keen to do during his time here is work on outreach into the community and particularly schools.

He wants to build up the pilgrimage aspect at St Mary’s and create a place where people want to come to.

In addition he would like to look at ways that the churches in Whitby, not just Anglican, can work together for the benefit of the community.

He said: “I enjoy the variety of the different churches and people have been very welcoming.

“There are various opportunities available here but I am still learning how the place works and what it is all about.

“It is very busy at the moment with it being the height of summer.”

Away from the church Father Michael enjoys reading modern novels or about history and politics.

He follows cricket, listens to classical music and also likes to visit English Heritage places of interest.