Taxi drivers in Scarborough will have to adhere to a new dress code under proposed new rules put forward by the borough council.

MOTs must also be carried out at the council’s depot under the plans, which will go out to consultation later this month.

The authority has admitted that it knows its proposals will not be popular but it is determined to ensure the service is consistent and professional.

A report, which will go before the council’s Licensing Committee, states: “As a minimum standard, males should wear long legged trousers or tailored shorts and a collared shirt which has a full body with either short or long sleeves.

“As a minimum standard, females should wear long legged trousers, knee length skirt or dress and a collared shirt or blouse which has a full body and short or long sleeves.

“Footwear for all drivers shall fit around the heel of the foot and allow for safe operation of the vehicle.”

T-shirts with offensive slogans, hoodies, sandals, football tops, tracksuit bottoms and clothes with holes or visible damage would all be banned.

The authority admits that forcing drivers to have their car’s MOT carried out in Scarborough will be unpopular.

The report adds: “The Council is aware that the requirement for all vehicle MOT tests and compliance checks to be undertaken at the council depot in Scarborough is of concern to the trade.

“Presently an MOT may be undertaken at any MOT certified garage, anywhere in the country, with the additional compliance checks being undertaken by Licensing Officers over a two week period, twice a year.

“The consistency of existing MOT tests is of concern, particularly considering the results from two licensed vehicle operations conducted since October 2015, where faults were found with vehicles which had only recently undergone and passed an MOT test.”