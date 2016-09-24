Moorsbus to make final journey of year this Sunday

Passengers wanting to head out into the Whitby area’s breahtaking countryside have one final chance to do so this year.

Sunday marks the last day of the 2016 season for the Moorsbus network, which takes its passengers where no regular bus service goes, deep into the North York Moors National Park.

Three years ago a group of volunteers saved the Moorsbus service from withdrawal, with the aim of creating an affordable transport system around the moors and surrounding areas to allow people to travel without a car.

Thanks to support from regular passengers, charity grants including from the North York Moors National Park Authority, and fundraising, the Moorsbus network has steadily grown to reach more communities.

Bill Breakell, of the Moorsbus Community Interest Company, said: “It’s been a successful year for the Moorsbus with our new services adding to the options available to visitors.”

On Sunday, there will also be two opportunities to join a free guided walk exploring 2,000 years of Pickering’s history in just over an hour. Led by Mr Breakell, the walks begin from the Moorsbus stop outside Pickering Library on The Ropery at 11.15 am and 2.15 pm. The bus stop is served by both Moorsbus and Scarborough and District’s 128 bus.