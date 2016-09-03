Moors railway to host the Santa Express

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is inviting little ones to join Santa and his special helpers on a magical adventure aboard the Santa Express, which will take passengers on a festive journey on selected dates this December.

Departing from Pickering, Grosmont and Whitby Stations, these Santa Specials bring Christmas to life and give children the chance to meet the legendary man himself in his grotto on board the train.

They will be able to tell him what they would like to open on Christmas morning.

Children will also receive a fun activity sheet with colouring pencils and a juice drink when they visit Santa – not forgetting an age appropriate present along with a North Yorkshire Moors Railway Santa hat. Brand new for 2016, passengers travelling from Grosmont will be able to experience an extra Christmas cracker, the chance to meet a small herd of real reindeer (five baby reindeer calves) that will be visiting Grosmont station while Santa temporarily swaps reindeer travel for that of a steam train.

The festive round trip lasts approximately one hour from the departure station and each Santa Express Ticket includes a mince pie and a warming hot drink for everyone with a little alcoholic tipple for the adults.

Tickets for the Santa Specials cost £20 each and pre-booking is essential to guarantee the time slot and date you want. Visit nymr.co.uk to full timetables from each station and to book.

The Santa Specials are running on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 20 and 21.

