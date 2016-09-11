Memories of Grape Lane

What are your memories of Whitby's Grape Lane?

The Captain Cook Memorial Museum in Whitby is currently working on an exhibition about Grape Lane.

The exhibition will feature information about the history, the buildings and the people in the lane.

The museum would also like to collect memories and recollections from people who remember the lane in years gone by or any old pictures you might have.

If you would like to share your memories of Grape Lane,  contact Miriam Shone on 0(1947) 601900 or email cook museumwhitbyclo@hotmail.co.uk

You can also call into the museum on Grape Lane.

