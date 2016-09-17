Life-saving device in Whitby fan’s legacy

A new life-saving defibrillator at Whitby’s youth hostel has been installed in memory of a man who loved visiting the town.

Pat Gardner used to come to Whitby with her husband Terry but when he died, she wanted to give something back to the ambulance crews who tried to help him.

After various fundraising events including the Three Peaks Challenge and walking to York from her home town Doncaster, Pat has raised enough to buy eight defibrillators in total.

The latest has just been installed at Whitby youth hostel on the abbey headland and is accessible 24 hours a day.

Pat said: “We used to visit a lot of places together; we stayed in Whitby and it was lovely.

“That’s why I wanted to pick it because it has nice memories. I wanted to honour Terry’s memory and the ambulance service, as they were very good when he collapsed.”

“It’s a little thank you back to them.”

Warren Bostock of Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the defibrillators are easy to use.

People are given guidance on how to use the machines over the phone, they don’t even need any first aid training.

“Members of the public can use them without training and hve done in the past,” he added.

“They are there to save lives.”

