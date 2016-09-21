Last chance to enter business awards

Time is running out to enter the Scarborough and district Business Awards, the best showcase for celebrating enterprise and inspiration.

This year’s awards feature a new headline sponsor – with the University of Hull.

The superb event includes new categories, including – women in business.

It’s free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business.

You can nominate your business or colleagues, or you can nominate any company you think deserves recognition.

We are inviting entries from companies with a great story to share at a glitzy ceremony, being hosted by the Spa in Scarborough on Friday November 25.

Scarborough News Editor Ed Asquith said: “Our business awards are an essential part of the business calendar for the entire district.

“The new categories provide another fresh dimension and we can’t wait to again recognise the business, marketing, industrial, digital, manufacturing and engineering companies of all sizes and types that are vital for our prosperity.

“Make sure you are with us on November 25 by nominating or by entering. It will again be another great night of celebration. Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to spotlight your business, your colleagues or your achievements.”

This year’s entertainment will be provided by the lively Mr Wilson’s Second Liners and the theme is Mardi Gras in a fresh look for the big event.

You can check what the categories and criteria are on http://www.scarboroughbusinessawards.website, and enter online. If you are not able to access the website form, you can email your entries to carl.gavaghan@jpress.co.uk.

Last week, the University of Hull hosted a business networking event at its Scarborough Campus.

On the night there was an inspirational talk by Bianca Miller, finalist of the BBC’s ‘The Apprentice’ 2014. She wtalked about her personal journey and the development of her business including her experiences through media publicity and the effects of being on this popular TV show.

TICKETS: For tickets, https://scarboroughbusinessawardstickets.eventbrite.co.uk

SPONSORSHIP: For sponsorship, contact Nicola Fisher on (01723) 860101.

CATEGORIES: See below and enter online or use the entry form,right.