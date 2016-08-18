Joy for Whitby students collecting exam results

Caedmon College Whitby enjoyed “excellent” A Level results this morning with students achieving higher than ever point scores.

Of all the A Level grades handed out this year 49% were at A*, A or B grades.

Students are now going on to university courses or apprenticeships and work placements.

College principal, Keith Prytherch said: “I am extremely proud of the students in every respect and wish them well in their future careers.

“I would like to publicly thank all those who have contributed to this fabulous set of results, especially the students for their efforts, the talented and hardworking staff we have at the college, their families for their support, and governors for the direction they provide and the community for being behind Post 16 education here at the College.”