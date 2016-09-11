Jane wins excellence award

When it comes to supporting a fellow worker who has a learning disability, Jane Hudson never gives it a second thought.

She is there to help, even if it means making lengthy bus journeys in her own time.

Domestic assistant Jane’s willingness to help was recognised at the recent North Yorkshire County Council Health and Adult Services Staff Excellence Awards.

Jane works at the Larpool Lane Elderly Persons’ Home in Whitby and won the Supporting Independence category.

The awards are a way for the council to say thank you to those who go the extra mile and make a difference to the lives of the county’s most vulnerable people. Home manager Avril Paton said: “Jane supports another domestic assistant, Jemmella, who has a learning disability and ensures that her colleague has the equipment she requires, monitors her when she is working and makes sure she has a break during her shift.

“If her colleague is unable to complete a task then Jane either works alongside her or finishes the task for her.’’

Jane has worked at the home for nearly eight years. She lives with her aunt and uncle in Easington. Jane does not drive and relies on the bus service.

Avril said: “Jane is a very quiet, unassuming person. In some ways she lacks confidence. However, since receiving the award, she has shown another side.

“She is more proactive and unafraid to voice her opinion and lead the way in change.

“Jane became a buddy for Jemmella and has gained her trust and confidence.

She ensures the equipment Jemmella requires is ready and in working order and she generally monitors her while she works, making sure she is safe and happy.

Jane was surprised to be shortlisted for the award and could not understand why. She said: “I am only doing what I have always been told to do. My grandmother taught me to help others in any way I can.”

Jemmella said she thought it was great that her friend had received the award and was very pleased for her.

