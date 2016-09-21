Huntrodds’ Day to celebrate ‘remarkable’ Whitby couple

Monday this week was declared to be Huntrodd’s Day, a celebration of chance and coincidence based on the 400- year-old story of a married Whitby couple.

David Spiegelhalter, Winton Professor of the Public Understanding of Risk at Cambridge University, was on holiday in Whitby, when he came across a memorial to the couple at St Mary’s Church.

The inscription describes the story of Francis and Mary Huntrodds, who were born, married and died on the same day – their joint 80th birthday – around 400 years ago.

To honour the Huntrodds’ and their legacy, David declared September 19 to be Huntrodds’ Day, a national celebration of chance, coincidence and serendipity.

The Huntrodds’ had 12 children and died within five hours of each other.

It is believed around 3,000 married couples share the same birthday (and age) in the UK each year. Professor Spiegelhalter added: “Coincidences don’t happen to me, as I am spectacularly unobservant and unfriendly.”

