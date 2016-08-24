Health checks on offer for visitors to today’s Egton Show

Farmers, agricultural workers and show visitors are being offered free health checks at one of North Yorkshire’s biggest agricultural shows.

Healthy lifestyle advisors will be on hand at this year’s Egton Show (Aug 24) carrying out the midlife MOTs for people aged between 40 and 74 wanting to find out about their state of health and fitness.

The service is provided by Ice Creates and is funded by North Yorkshire County Council.

The 20 to 30-minute checks involve a series of simple tests including blood pressure, cholesterol and height.

They are a helpful way of checking quickly and easily for signs of serious illnesses that can occur in midlife, such as diabetes, stroke and heart disease.

Councillor David Chance, Executive Member for Public Health and Stronger Communities, said: “Looking after our health is important wherever we live and however physically fit we think we are.

“These health checks can literally be a life-saver.

“There will be lots of people enjoying themselves at this fantastic agricultural show and we really hope they’ll take up the chance of a free health check.”

